Lead, cadmium and ‘metal mixtures’ in drinking water increase risk of preterm birth

Pregnant individuals who are exposed to high levels of metals, such as cadmium and lead, in their private drinking water wells have a greater likelihood of preterm birth, North Carolina researchers have found, which can increase the children’s risk of chronic health problems as they grow up.

The recent findings are important because an estimated 2.4 million people in North Carolina rely on private well water, the largest number of any state. Low-income and non-white families in rural areas are especially at risk because they often don’t have the money to install filtration systems in their homes or to drill new wells.

Researchers at the UNC Gillings School of Public Health and the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences reviewed more than 1.3 million North Carolina birth certificates from 2003 to 2015. Of these births, 9.4% – or 124,000 – were preterm.

A preterm birth is defined as one that occurs before 37 weeks. Premature babies are at an increased risk of health disorders even as adults, including those affecting the heart, lung, kidneys, as well as neurological, developmental and psychiatric issues.

The scientists compared the birth data to the average concentration of metals in drinking water wells in the census tract where the mother lived during pregnancy. They also considered the percentage of wells with metals above EPA standards by census tract. The study did not determine the source of the contamination. In some cases, it could have come from industry, but all of the metals tested for, including manganese and arsenic, are also naturally occurring.

UNC researchers developed an online mapping system, NC Enviroscan, where people can click on a census tract and see the maximum, minimum, median and average levels of metals that were tested for in drinking water wells. (A median number means half of concentrations were larger and half were smaller. This is different than the average, also known as the mean number.)

The EPA has set a maximum concentration of 5 parts per billion for cadmium in drinking water. For lead, the EPA has set a goal of zero, with a higher legally enforceable standard of 15 ppb.

And northwest of Lumberton, where many Lumbee and Tuscarora tribal members live, average lead levels in private wells was 29.77 ppb.

The percentage of households with contaminated private drinking water is “probably a huge underestimate,” said Lauren Eaves, a research scientist at UNC’s Institute for Environmental Health Solutions, and a co-author of the study.

That’s because if water is tested at the wellhead, for example, that sample could exclude any contaminants, such as lead, leaching from old plumbing inside the home. Lead-containing pipes were banned in 1986, but those fixtures can remain in older homes whose plumbing has not been upgraded.

People who lived in census tracts where more than a quarter of wells exceeded EPA standards for cadmium had a 11% greater odds of preterm birth. The risk was even greater when high levels of cadmium and lead were both present.

Cadmium exposure has been definitively linked with a woman’s chances of developing high blood pressure during pregnancy, itself a risk factor for preterm birth. Selenium and zinc can reduce the effect of cadmium, suggesting that at-risk individuals could benefit from dietary and vitamin supplements.

Learn more about lead, cadmium and other metals in drinking water The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services oversees the safety of private drinking water wells. DHHS’s Division of Public Health’s Occupational and Environmental Epidemiology Branch operates the “Private Well and Health Program.” The website for this program includes information on testing and maintenance of private wells, as well as a factsheets on lead and cadmium. Each factsheet includes information about testing, when to be concerned about a test result, and options about reducing exposure. Residents are also encouraged to call the Private Well and Health Program at 919-707-5900. UNC also has tips for communities concerned about their private drinking water wells.

The study also found that non-white people, especially American Indians, are notably at higher risk of drinking well water contaminated with metals. “This study highlights critical racial and ethnic health disparities in relation to private well water thereby emphasizing the urgent need for improved private well water quality to protect vulnerable populations,” the researchers wrote.

When more than one metal is in the drinking water – a “metal mixture” – according to the study, the effect was most pronounced among American Indians. “It isn’t genetic or inherent susceptibility,” Eaves said. “It’s decades of environmental injustice that American Indians face.”

Between a quarter and a third of American Indians live in poverty in the U.S. and in North Carolina, census data show.

Scientific studies have shown that pregnant American Indian women have higher than the national average blood and/or urine levels of lead, cadmium, arsenic and manganese. “Private well contamination is a likely contributor,” the researchers wrote.

“American Indians – historically forcefully removed from their tribal homelands and relocated to unoccupied lands contaminated and exploited by corporate and government entities – are disproportionately exposed to countless environmental hazards.”

Eaves suggests that pregnant individuals who use well water test it for contaminants, including metals like lead and cadmium. If contaminants are present, all family members should drink filtered water, which can remove 95% of lead and arsenic. “It’s amazing how much a tabletop water filter can do,” Eaves said.

In addition, the state Laboratory of Public Health performs free blood lead analysis for pregnant individuals receiving prenatal care at local health departments in North Carolina, an NC Department of Health and Human Services spokesperson said. The State Lab has also begun incorporating cadmium and mercury biomonitoring among pregnant women, in addition to the lead tests. “Once the biomonitoring effort is up and running, it may offer clues about exposures to those environmental contaminants,” the DHHS spokesperson said.