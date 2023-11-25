New life for old coal: Minelands and power plants are hot renewable development spots 

More than a dozen sites in NC, plus numerous surrounding areas, could benefit

By: - November 25, 2023 6:36 am
a tall smokestack sends coal exhaust into the air

AES Indiana’s Petersburg Generating Station in Petersburg, Ind., has been burning coal since the 1960s but will shutter all of its coal firing units over the next few years. The plant is converting some generating units to natural gas and will also host an 800 megawatt-hour battery storage system expected to come online late next year. (Robert Zullo/States Newsroom)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Robert Zullo
Robert Zullo

Robert Zullo is a national energy reporter for States Newsroom based in southern Illinois focusing on renewable power and the electric grid. Robert joined States Newsroom in 2018 as the founding editor of the Virginia Mercury.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

The nation’s biggest electric capacity market needs fixing, critics say
The nation’s biggest electric capacity market needs fixing,… by Robert Zullo 3/16/2023
Winter is coming and the U.S. grid remains vulnerable to power plant failures
Winter is coming and the U.S. grid remains vulnerable to… by Robert Zullo 7/25/2023
A year after devastating winter storm, power plant problems ‘still likely’ in extreme weather 
A year after devastating winter storm, power plant problems… by Robert Zullo 11/15/2023