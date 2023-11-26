Weekend reads: Redistricting plan draws suit, metal mixtures in NC water, and three economic truths

By Lynn Bonner



Two Black northeastern North Carolina residents are suing to invalidate the state Senate redistricting plan approved last month.

The federal lawsuit filed Monday claims that the legislature ignored the history of racially polarized voting in northeastern North Carolina, federal law, and a state Supreme Court opinion to draw districts in eastern North Carolina that dilute Black votes.

The suit asks the court to bar the Senate district map from being used in an election. [Read more…]

By Clayton Henkel

A federal judge will allow North Carolina’s Judicial Standards Commission to continue its ethics investigation into Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls.

Earls filed a lawsuit in August alleging the Judicial Standards Commission had violated her First Amendment rights for investigating comments she made about the lack of diversity in the state judiciary.

As NC Newsline reported, the commission on August 15th sent Earls a confidential email saying it would investigate and potentially punish her for talking to a journalist about the state Supreme Court, the legal system and the administration of justice.[Read more...]

By Rob Schofield

It’s not surprising that the political right continues to gripe about the U.S economy and, in particular, inflation. In a nation that’s overcome a devastating pandemic, charted a course to a dramatic and sustained economic recovery, rebuilt its international reputation as an opponent of tyranny, and returned competence and honesty to the federal government, critics of President Joe Biden don’t have a lot of cards to play.

And given that we live in an era in which snake oil marketers flood various media with preposterous, sky-is-falling ads about the supposed “imminent collapse of the U.S. banking system” and demonstrably false claims about the “soaring” price of gasoline, it’s little surprise that feckless politicians bereft of original ideas would try to stoke and play on people’s fears — however wildly unfounded they might be. [Read more...]

By Joe Killian

The university incurs a fine after exceeding its out-of-state enrollment cap

The UNC System Board of Governors voted last week to fine UNC-Wilmington $4.1 million for exceeding its out-of-state student enrollment cap two years in a row.

The penalty is the largest since 1986, when the system implemented the cap to ensure campuses in the 16-university system would prioritize North Carolinians in enrollment.

Now the Board of Governors is considering whether the cap is reasonable. [Read more…]

By Greg Childress

An all-boys charter school in Chatham County ordered closed by the end of year due to low enrollment has taken the unusual step of asking for private donations so that it can remain open through the remainder of the academic year.

In an email sent Tuesday, Valencia Toomer, founder and head of school for the School of the Arts for Boys Academy (SABA), said she wants to show state charter school officials that SABA is financially viable despite enrollment concerns.[Read more…]

By Kelan Lyons

In a virtual forum Tuesday, Satana Deberry said North Carolinians need an attorney general who “believes in democracy” and is willing to fight for it in court — values that are especially pertinent as the state faces lawsuits over Senate redistricting and a voter ID law passed by the legislature earlier this year.

“The law matters in our everyday lives,” Deberry said. “It matters in our voting, it matters in our health care, it matters for our public safety. And we are at risk when we don’t have an attorney who is experienced in law, and able to lead other attorneys in protecting the rights of North Carolinians.” [Read more…]

By Lisa Sorg

UNC researchers tested private drinking water wells, compared to birth outcomes

Pregnant individuals who are exposed to high levels of metals, such as cadmium and lead, in their private drinking water wells have a greater likelihood of preterm birth, North Carolina researchers have found, which can increase the children’s risk of chronic health problems as they grow up.

The recent findings are important because an estimated 2.4 million people in North Carolina rely on private well water, the largest number of any state. [Read more.…]