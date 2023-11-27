15:15
News Story
Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley discusses the upcoming Dec. 1st expansion of Medicaid
NCDHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley
In a special two-part conversation, NC Newsline chats with North Carolina state Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley about the upcoming December 1st expansion of Medicaid, how it will work, and what it will mean for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.