Health and Human Services Sec. Kody Kinsley discusses the upcoming Dec. 1st expansion of Medicaid

By: - November 27, 2023 3:15 pm

NCDHHS Sec. Kody Kinsley

In a special two-part conversation, NC Newsline chats with North Carolina state Health and Human Services Secretary Kody Kinsley about the upcoming December 1st expansion of Medicaid, how it will work, and what it will mean for hundreds of thousands of North Carolinians.

