Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy gets unfavorable ruling from State Board of Education panel

A State Board of Education panel voted 3-0 on Monday to uphold a Charter Schools Review Board denial of a charter to Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy-Wake (HCLA-Wake).

Charter applicant Kashi Bazemore immediately notified the panel that she will seek legal representation and appeal the panel’s decision to the NC Office of Administrative Hearings.

HCLA-Wake leaders want to open a 600-student, K-8 school in northeastern Wake County for children of color, those with disabilities and other students they contend are not served well by the Wake County Public School System.

Both the review board and the state board have previously denied HCLA-Wake a charter, citing concerns about Bazemore’s leadership of a low-performing Bertie County charter school. That school was assumed by another charter operator in 2018 before permanently closing in 2022 after state investigators found serious academic, fiscal and governance deficiencies.

“There do remain some concerns about some of the problems that were apparent in Bertie [County] that still have not been addressed in this current application,” state board member Jill Camnitz said Monday. “There were several areas, as I perceive, that were deemed insufficient by reviewers and the review board did have some concerns about budget and staffing and professional development and several other things.”

Bazemore acknowledged that there were mistakes made in Bertie County, but said they were not uncommon for a young charter school. She defended the school’s performance and her leadership.

“We firmly believe that when you look at the test scores from our last year in Bertie County — 2017, 2018 — we made growth in reading and math despite everything that we had going on,” Bazemore said. “We retained qualified teachers despite everything we had going on.”

Bazemore said she is confident that if “given a fresh start in Wake County,” the school can provide the services students need to thrive academically, emotionally and socially.

“We want this board [state board] to know that we can do exactly what we’re asserting,” Bazemore said. “We’re not talking about being in a community without resources the way we were in rural Bertie County. We will take advantage of the plethora of resources [available in Wake County].”

Jim Poole, a member of the HCLA-Wake Board of Directors and a pediatrician noted for his work with people struggling with ADD and ADHD, said he’s prepared to commit resources and time to ensure the school is a success.

“I can’t speak to whether we’re going to be 100% successful or not,” Poole said. “I don’t think any school can do that, but I can sure say that I got the background and I’ve got the businesspeople, CPAs [Certified Public Accountants] and all of that who are going to be following this very closely.”

Monday’s hearing was scheduled after HCLA-Wake appealed the review board’s Oct. 18 decision to not reconsider its charter application. The state board panel will now recommend that the full state board deny HCLA-Wake a charter when it convenes Dec. 6-7 for its monthly business meeting.

The state board no longer has the initial authority to approve or deny charters. Lawmakers handed that power to the review board when it approved House Bill 618, which established the body.

Under the new law, charter applicants can appeal review board decisions to the state board. The law requires the state board to consider appeals “de novo,” which means it must consider the application as though it is seeing it for the first time.

The HCLA-Wake application has attracted attention because the former Charter School Advisory Board, which the review board replaced, had recommended state board approval.

The advisory board gave the HCLA-Wake application high marks and praised Bazemore and the school’s board of directors.

“I’ve seen a different board, I’ve seen a different leader,” Dave Machado, an advisory board member and former director of the Office of Charter Schools said in December. “We need to take into consideration mistakes in the past, but I don’t think they ought to be penalized when there’s a path to run a better school this time.”

Review board members had a change of heart last month during a hearing to reconsider the state board’s vote against HCLA-Wake’s request for a charter.

Bartley Danielsen, who served on the advisory board that recommended charter approval for HCLA-Wake, told colleagues that he’s no longer confident that the Heritage Collegiate board can effectively run a school.

“I think the first time I saw this [application] I was persuaded by the need [for the school] and by [Bazemore’s] experience but the experience I’ve learned to suspect was not everything I thought it was initially, so I would be inclined to vote no this time although I’ve voted yes in the past,” Danielsen said.