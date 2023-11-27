Monday numbers: the 5th National Climate Assessment, NC drought and wildfires

The last time the rain gauge at Asheville Regional Airport collected much more than a teardrop prior to last Tuesday was three months ago, on Aug. 27, when 1.06 inches of rain fell. In the interim, this mountain town was as dry as sand, federal weather data show, and is nearly 11 inches short of rain for the year.

Ditto Hickory (-9.65 inches), Southern Pines (-12.14 inches) and Reidsville (-8.25 inches).

Droughts, floods, off-season tornados, weird cold snaps and unseasonably warm temperatures: All are hallmarks of a changing climate, not in the future, but happening now.

The Fifth National Climate Assessment, released earlier this month, both dangles a carrot and wields a stick before us, the humans who are responsible for carelessly altering the world’s atmosphere. “Without rapid and deep reductions in global greenhouse gas emissions from human activities, the risks of accelerating sea level rise, intensifying extreme weather, and other harmful climate impacts will continue to grow,” the assessment reads. “Each additional increment of warming is expected to lead to more damage and greater economic losses compared to previous increments of warming, while the risk of catastrophic or unforeseen consequences also increase.”

But (and here comes the carrot), “this also means that each increment of warming that the world avoids — through actions that cut emissions or remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere —reduces the risks and harmful impacts of climate change. While there are still uncertainties about how the planet will react to rapid warming, the degree to which climate change will continue to worsen is largely in human hands.”

Many of these measures require a meaningful societal shift, such as prioritizing renewable power and energy-efficient buildings — over the squalls of the conservative majority in the state legislature. It means reviving sustainable agriculture and eating less meat — over the objections of agribusiness titans. It means funding public transportation, counter to the primary agendas of the state and federal transportation departments, who love to build and widen roads.

We have to reforest land that has been clear-cut for development or wood pellet plants — to the dissatisfaction of those powerful lobbying interests. We have to halt development in floodprone areas, which means we don’t get a beachside vacation home. We have to conserve water and break free of the tyranny of the American lawn.

While a major hurricane hasn’t struck eastern North Carolina since Florence in 2018, there is still sunny day flooding along the coast. Earlier this year, Whiteville flooded after severe weather dumped 9 inches of rain on the town. Farther north, as shorelines erode, houses in Rodanthe are collapsing into the Atlantic Ocean, their stilt-like legs buckling like a cheap card table.

But in North Carolina, the weather and climate story of 2023 (so far, we have a month to go) is the drought. Ninety-six counties are now in some stage of abnormal dryness or drought, with 13 in the southwestern part of the state now classified as extreme.

And where drought occurs, wildfires aren’t far behind. Much of the country is experiencing more intense and frequent wildfires associated with warming and drought, the climate assessment reports. This is not an accident, but a policy choice. The greenhouse gas-induced warming and the spread of invasive vegetation “have combined with forest management policy choices and the limitation of Indigenous sovereignty to contribute … to more frequent fires.”

Short version: Forest managers have long ignored the Indigenous wisdom in preventing wildfires, through controlled, proactive burns, for example, and now entire regions of the state and U.S. are paying the price.

Among the current North Carolina wildfire numbers:

833 acres – Size of the Sauratown wildfire in Stokes County. Last week’s rain helped crews to contain the fire, now at 69%. Fire officials are investigating the cause.

434 acres – Poplar Drive fire in Edneyville, in Henderson County; it is 100% contained. A man was burning debris, which then spread. He has since been charged with a misdemeanor.

1,888 acres – Black Bear fire in Haywood County, which is 80% contained. A car crash on I-40 started the blaze.

80 acres – Branch fire in Wilkes County, 100% contained; the cause is under investigation.

5,505 acres – Collett Ridge fire in Cherokee and Clay counties; it is 100% contained. Lightning struck dry vegetation, sparking the fire.

4,589 – Number of wildfires so far in 2023

17,682 acres – Amount of land burned in those fires

6,099 – Number of wildfires in 2022

20,126 acres – Amount of land burned

63,547 acres – Largest amount of land burned because of wildfires in the past 20 years — in 2011

7,260 – Greatest number of wildfires in the past 20 years — in 2007

96 – Number of counties in some stage of drought, ranging from ‘abnormally dry’ to ‘extreme’

13 – Number of counties classified as xtreme’

Sources: NC Drought Management Advisory Council, NC Forest Service