Pollster David McLennan discusses how the 2024 gubernatorial candidates are faring

By: - November 27, 2023 2:59 pm

Political scientist and pollster David McLennan

The 2024 primary election in North Carolina is only just over three months away and according to the most recent Meredith College poll, we may very well already know which major party candidates are likely to prevail. According to Meredith College political scientist and pollster David McLennan the latest poll found Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein and Republican Lt. Governor Mark Robinson way ahead of their top challengers – Democratic former Supreme Court Justice Mike Morgan and Republicans, attorney Bill Graham and state Treasurer Dale Folwell.

McLennan told NC Newsline, however, the undecided vote in both races remains very large. What’s more, in all likelihood, whoever prevails in March will almost certainly face a tight general election race. McLennan also discussed his findings that a large percentage of North Carolina voters remain worrisomely uninformed on some basics of state government and civics, along with some of his thoughts on why this is the case.

Read the complete findings from the Meredith College poll here.

Clayton Henkel
Clayton Henkel

Communications Coordinator Clayton Henkel manages the NC Newsline website and daily newsletter, while also producing daily audio commentaries and the weekly News and Views radio program/podcast.

