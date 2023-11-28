UN panel alleges Chemours is violating human rights of North Carolinians with toxic PFAS

DuPont and two of its spinoff companies, Chemours and Corteva, allegedly violated the human rights of hundreds of thousands of people living in the Lower Cape Fear River Basin, routinely discharging toxic PFAS into the region’s drinking water supplies, a United Nations panel announced this past weekend.

“DuPont and Chemours facilities have significantly contributed to the widespread contamination of the planet with toxic, synthetic PFAS chemicals that will not easily degrade,” a letter from a UN panel reads.

In addition to its U.S. facilities in North Carolina, West Virginia, and New Jersey, DuPont and Chemours “have operations in several countries around the world that contributed to the global toxic PFAS pollution,” the letter reads. Scientists have found PFOA” – one of 15,000 types of the compounds – “anywhere in the world they have tested for it.”

Although the UN panel’s findings don’t have the force of law, they are nonetheless damning. Environmental and human rights advocates can use the documents to further pressure federal and state regulators to crack down on the use of the compounds, to squelch Chemours’s expansion plans in Fayetteville, and to meaningfully penalize the companies.

“We are grateful to see the United Nations take action on behalf of all residents in our region suffering from decades of human rights abuse related to our PFAS contamination crisis,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear. “Clearly, the U.N. recognizes international law is being violated in the United States. We find it profoundly troubling that the United States and DuPont have yet to respond to the U.N.’s allegation letters.”

Five experts – known as “special rapporteurs” – who were appointed by the UN’s Human Rights Council began their investigation into the companies and PFAS in April. That’s when the University of California Berkeley Law Clinic, working on behalf of Clean Cape Fear, petitioned a special rapporteur with expertise in human rights and the management and disposal of hazardous waste.

Over 38 pages, the legal analysis argued that the situation in the Lower Cape Fear River Basin is an “environmental human rights crisis … involving pervasive human exposure to toxic chemicals.

“We seek your urgent intervention to actualize local residents’ human rights to safe drinking water, bodily integrity, health, a life with dignity and an environment free from toxic contamination. …” the letter went on. “These basic human rights are set forth in international human rights covenants and declarations to which the U.S. is bound.”

The five special rapporteurs did not conduct an independent investigation, but reviewed the copious legal, financial, regulatory and scientific documentation, as well as government and media reports involving the companies’ role in PFAS contamination.

Based on that information, in September the special rapporteurs sent letters to the three companies, plus the EPA and its Dutch counterpart. The UN made the communications public 60 days later to allow the recipients time to respond.

The EPA did not respond to the panel’s letter; nor did DuPont.

“We are especially concerned about DuPont and Chemours’ apparent disregard for the wellbeing of community members, who have been denied access to clean and safe water for decades,” the panel’s letters to DuPont and Chemours read.

“This is particularly apparent by their purposeful suppression and concealment of information on the toxic character of PFAS. … We are further alarmed by the companies’ blatant disregard for human rights and environmental protections. … Even as DuPont and Chemours knew their discharges of PFAS to the environment were poisoning local drinking water sources and making people ill, at times fatally, the companies continued to produce, market and profit from PFAS.”

In its response, Corteva denied making, using or producing the PFAS compounds that entered the Cape Fear River. However, Corteva, DuPont and Chemours did settle a federal lawsuit earlier this year that establishes a $1.2 billion fund for as many as 6,000 public water systems that are contaminated with PFAS, or that are required by the EPA to monitor for the compounds.

Chemours responded, and over 18 pages, lauded its cleanup projects – albeit ones that were legally required as the result of a consent order with the state and Cape Fear River Watch.

And even those mandated remediation projects have at times failed.

These shortcomings by EPA, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and the courts undermine community members’ right to information and their right to an effective remedy. – United Nations panel

In March, the company blew past a deadline to complete a barrier wall to keep PFAS from entering the Cape Fear River – and then received an extension from state regulators.

Two years ago, the NC Department of Environmental Quality fined Chemours $500,000 for exceeding its air emissions of GenX and for installing a treatment system that failed to keep residual contamination from GenX and other perfluorinated compounds from entering the Cape Fear River. Both penalties were related to violations of the consent order.

Nor did the company mention that its corrective action plan to clean up groundwater contamination in a 7-mile radius around the Fayetteville Works plant was rejected by state regulators – and is three and half years late.

Chemours also claimed, without evidence, “that the very low levels of PFAS that had been detected in private wells and the Cape Fear River were not creating health impacts.”

Blood studies have shown that residents of the Lower Cape Fear have PFAS levels much higher than the national average. While it’s difficult without a more comprehensive health study – which Clean Cape Fear has demanded from the EPA – to establish causation, Duke University scientists found elevated rates of thyroid cancer in New Hanover and Brunswick counties were statistically significant. High levels of PFAS in drinking water have been definitively linked with thyroid disorders, as well as kidney and testicular cancers, high cholesterol, and reproductive and fetal disorders.

Chemours also claimed that it was “unaware” of any studies showing GenX is harmful to human health. The company cites a scientist, Ellen Chang, who has disputed any health effects related to the compound. Chang works for Exponent, a consulting firm in California. It is known as a “science for hire” enterprise whose clients have included BP, ExxonMobil and Dow AgroSciences.

Nor are the PFAS levels “very low,” as Chemours purports. State data show that levels of two types of the compounds – PFOA and PFOS – in many public water supplies downstream of the Chemours plant range from two to six times higher than the EPA’s proposed drinking water standard.

Chemours’s own recent sampling near the Fayetteville Works plant shows that wells serving 7,000 people are contaminated at levels high enough to warrant alternate water supplies.

“I am relieved the U.N. has chosen to recognize the PFAS contamination crisis in our region and the ensuing violation of bodily integrity, which is a core principle of medical ethics for a reason,” says Dr. Kyle Horton, leadership team member of Clean Cape Fear and CEO of the nonprofit On Your Side Health. “Chemours’ actions have threatened the health of those living in the Cape Fear Region both by violating the sanctity of our bodies, and by impeding the advancement of the science necessary for healthcare providers to protect their patients.”

The UN panel did not spare the Dutch or U.S. regulators. (Chemours operates a plant in Dordrecht, Netherlands, which exports GenX to the Fayetteville Works plant.) “We are concerned that health and environmental regulators have fallen short in their duty to provide the public, particularly the affected communities in North Carolina, with the type and amount of information necessary to prevent harm and seek reparation,” the panel wrote.

“We are also concerned that in the cases where legal action has been taken against the two companies, enforcement and remediation measures have been inadequate. These shortcomings by EPA, the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, and the courts undermine community members’ right to information and their right to an effective remedy.”

The Dutch government told the UN panel that exports of GenX to the Fayetteville Works plant are intended only for “recovery and reuse,” not disposal. Chemours in Fayetteville does recycle some of the GenX, but acknowledges it ships the excess offsite for incineration – in other words, disposal.

Those exports to Fayetteville Works have been halted until Dec. 1. Last month, Newsline reported that the EPA had reauthorized the importation of GenX; as a result of public outcry the agency said it was “taking a second look” at the authorization.

“Currently, as Chemours plans to expand its operations, it’s crucial to prioritize action over rhetoric in combating PFAS contamination,” says Kirk deViere, a former North Carolina state senator on the leadership team of Clean Cape Fear. “Living within 20 miles of the Chemours facility and representing numerous individuals impacted by this pollution, I am thankful for the United Nations lending its support and influence to our fight for clean air and water.”