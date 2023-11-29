EPA withdraws consent for Chemours to export GenX from Netherlands to Fayetteville

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The EPA has withdrawn its conditional consent for Chemours to export wastewater shipments containing GenX from its Dordrecht Works facility in the Netherlands to its Fayetteville, N.C., facility, the agency announced this afternoon.

In its application to the EPA, Chemours had understated the amount of GenX wastewater it planned to import from its Dordrecht facility to Fayetteville. According to a Nov. 13 letter Chemours sent to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, ” “[t]here was an error in calculating the requested permitted volume that was not identified during the approval process,” and the amount provided was “not a correct estimation of actual volumes.”

Chemours acknowledged that the underestimate “was different by a factor of ten from the amount the company had initially quoted in its notification and which EPA had conditionally approved.”

“It is imperative that [the EPA] receives accurate information to inform our decisions,” the EPA wrote in its statement. “By Chemours’ own admission, the information it submitted in its notification was inaccurate,” an agency spokesman said in a statement via email. “Therefore, as EPA conditioned its prior consent on receiving accurate information from the company, EPA is withdrawing that consent.”

Chemours could not be immediately reached for comment.

As Newsline first reported in October, the EPA had authorized the company to ship as much as 4 million pounds of GenX-contaminated wastewater from Dordrecht to Fayetteville. The material would have arrived in 100 shipments via the Port of Wilmington to Fayetteville during the authorization period, which would have expired Sept. 7, 2024.

The Fayetteville Works plant would have recycled or reused the GenX, according to EPA documents. However, some of the GenX also would have been shipped offsite for incineration. That would have violated the terms of an international agreement stating that hazardous waste cannot be shipped overseas for disposal.

After Newsline reported the EPA’s authorization, public outcry compelled the agency and Chemours agreed to pause shipments of the material until at least Dec. 1. Subsequently, Gov. Roy Cooper, many elected officials of both parties, 70 environmental groups asked the agency to reconsider. Last night a community letter with 1,100 signatures was sent to the EPA in opposition of the imports.

“We’re really proud of how came together clear issue and bipartisan issue. We are very grateful the EPA acknowledged that this was a mistake and chose to do the right thing,” said Emily Donovan, co-founder of Clean Cape Fear. “We hope the EPA recognizes this is a company that needs high level scrutiny.”

Chemours has a history of providing inaccurate and incomplete information regarding its emissions and discharges of GenX and other types of PFAS, to both state and federal regulators.

In 2019, the EPA temporarily halted imports of GenX to North Carolina because of missing data in its application. The company also lowballed its air emissions of GenX from the Fayetteville facility.

“In addition to the inaccurate information Chemours provided regarding these imports, it has a history of PFAS releases, which raises concerns about the company’s ability to take measures that fully protect public health and the environment,” the EPA statement said. “EPA will continue to work in close partnership with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality, as well as maintain a constructive dialogue with the company, to use every available tool to protect people from dangerous PFAS chemicals.”

Timothy Whitehouse, executive director of Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility, issued a statement: “We welcome EPA’s reversal of its decision to allow the importation of toxic PFAS waste into the United States for reclamation and disposal. This whole fiasco must serve as a wake-up call for EPA to start putting the health and well-being of local communities above the economic interests of Chemours and other producers of toxic PFAS. Under no circumstances should EPA allow toxic PFAS waste into the country. The United States simply does not have the legal and regulatory mechanisms to protect the public from the devasting impacts of this waste.”