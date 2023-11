Sobering data on kids and social media

Sobering data on kids and social media

by Rob Schofield, NC Newsline

November 30, 2023

Learn more here: Anxiety and algorithms: NC policymakers examine how to rein in social media’s sway

NC Newsline is part of States Newsroom, a nonprofit news network supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. NC Newsline maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Rob Schofield for questions: info@ncnewsline.com. Follow NC Newsline on Facebook and Twitter.