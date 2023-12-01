Governor Cooper makes history with appointment of new state auditor

Governor Roy Cooper tapped a familiar figure in Wake County political circles Thursday to complete the remainder of Beth Wood’s term as state auditor.

Cooper selected attorney Jessica Holmes who currently serves as Deputy Industrial Commissioner and was the former chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners.

“Jessica understands how government can be a force for good, but that the details matter, and it’s important that we do things the right way,” said Gov. Cooper in a press conference at the executive mansion.

Holmes acknowledged that Wood was the first woman ever elected to serve as state auditor, and that she herself would be the first African-American woman to serve on the North Carolina Council of State.

“That said, I’m here today, not because I’m Black or not because I’m a woman, but because I’m the person to do the job and my credentials back that up,” Holmes told reporters.

Holmes is not a Certified Public Accountant like Wood but oversaw a $1.5 billion dollar budget when serving as a Wake County commissioner.

She said that offers her a unique perspective coming into the office.

“I have worked at government in various different levels, and direct experience regarding budgets has allowed me to understand the auditing process, ensuring that dollars go where they are supposed to go,” Holmes said.

The state auditor serves as the lead evaluator for all state government agencies examining whether they are using proper financial controls and meeting performance standards. The auditor also serves on the Local Government Commission, overseeing the operations for hundreds of towns, cities and counties.

“I will bring my legal expertise to the office by asking tough questions, and ensuring agencies are spending state money legally, effectively and efficiently,” said Holmes.

She will take over the role starting December 15 when current Auditor Wood leaves the post.

Wood had hoped to serve out the remainder of her term telling members of the House Oversight and Reform Committee on November 1st that “We got 14 months to kick some butt.”

A week later, Wood was indicted on a misdemeanor charge of misusing a state vehicle.

The indictment followed an accident involving a state-issued vehicle last December, to which she pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor hit-and-run charge involving a parked car and paid the damages.

For her part, Holmes said will not be accepting or receiving a state vehicle.

With 30 years of public service, Wood retained the respect of Republicans and Democrats alike in state government.

State Treasurer Dale Folwell, a Republican now running for governor, called Wood “a valuable colleague and public servant who always [kept] the best interests of the taxpayers in her heart.”

Gov. Cooper again offered his praise at the afternoon press conference.

“I thank Auditor Wood for her years of service to the state of North Carolina and its people.”

On Thursday, Holmes left no doubt that she would be seeking the four-year term for state auditor in 2024.

“I look forward to filing on Monday.”

Holmes just narrowly lost a bid to become the state’s Labor Commissioner in 2020 in a race against Republican Josh Dobson.

Six Republicans (Dave Boliek, Jack Clark, Charles Dingee, A.J. Daoud, Jim Kee, Jeff Tarte) as well as one other Democrat (Luis Toledo) have already announced their intent to run in the statewide auditor’s office next year.