New York Republican George Santos expelled by U.S. House in bipartisan vote

Entire NC delegation, save for two members, votes to remove disgraced GOP lawmaker

By: - December 1, 2023 12:11 pm
George Santos is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol

George Santos is surrounded by journalists as he leaves the U.S. Capitol after his fellow members of Congress voted to expel the New York Republican from the House of Representatives on Dec. 1, 2023. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Jennifer Shutt
Jennifer Shutt

Jennifer covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include congressional policy, politics and legal challenges with a focus on health care, unemployment, housing and aid to families.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

How the fake electors in seven states are central to the Trump Jan. 6 indictment
How the fake electors in seven states are central to the… by Jacob Fischler 8/3/2023
Trump indicted in connection with Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol
Trump indicted in connection with Jan. 6 attack on the U.S.… by Jennifer Shutt 8/1/2023
The indictment is unsealed: Trump faces 37 felony counts in classified documents probe
The indictment is unsealed: Trump faces 37 felony counts in… by Jacob Fischler 6/9/2023