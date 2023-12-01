Sandra Day O’Connor, who made history as the first woman on the Supreme Court, dies at 93

By: - December 1, 2023 3:00 pm
Sandra Day O'Connor

Former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, who died on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on July 25, 2012 in Washington, D.C. O’Connor spoke to the necessity for civics education in maintaining an independent judiciary. The former associate justice also expressed doubt about the process in some states of electing judges, and about the validity of asking Supreme Court nominees how they would vote in the future. (Photo by T.J. Kirkpatrick/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Why the next big hope for Alzheimer’s might not help most Black patients
Why the next big hope for Alzheimer’s might not help most… by Arthur Allen 7/7/2023
Some states act to protect residents from extreme heat — with a new focus on young people
Some states act to protect residents from extreme heat —… by Tim Henderson 11/27/2023
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023