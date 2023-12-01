School of the Arts for Boys Academy gets short reprieve to show financial viability

An all-boys charter school ordered closed by the state’s Charter Schools Review Board due to low enrollment received a short reprieve Thursday while a State Board of Education panel weighs whether the school has “money in hand” to operate until the end of the year.

School of the Arts for Boys Academy’s (SABA) leaders must submit evidence by 4 p.m., today (Friday) to show the state board panel that it has the financial resources to continue to operate through the remainder of the academic year. SABA leaders hope to buy more time to increase enrollment so the school can remain open.

The panel will reconvene Monday and could recommend that the state board uphold the review board’s charter revocation if SABA’s leaders cannot convince it that it has enough cash on hand to pay its bills through the remainder of the academic year.

“We really need to know that you’ll have the funds in hand to operate until the end of the academic year,” said State Board member John Blackburn, who chairs the panel.

SABA has asked for private donations to show state charter school officials that it’s financially viable despite enrollment concerns. School officials reported Thursday that SABA has raised more than $60,000 through a Community Support Campaign launched in mid-November.

An additional $30,000 in funding commitments are due pending a successful appeal of the review board’s order to close, Brent Anderson, vice chairman of SABA’s Board of Directors, told the panel. The school anticipates a $100,000 deficiency, he said, due to its enrollment issues. State school funding is tied to enrollment. Moving forward, SABA will receive less money because its enrollment projections were off.

To help plug budget gaps, Anderson pledged to donate up to $75,000.

“There will not be a deficit and there will not be a lack of services to those boys through the end of June,” Anderson said. “We have full confidence that by July, we will have a full school far exceeding the 80 number minimum and that the finances are not and will not be a problem for the school to thrive.”

The review board revoked SABA’s charter because it enrolled fewer than 80 students, which is the minimum required for financial viability. SABA was placed on both governance and financial noncompliance status Oct. 10 by the state Department of Public Instruction’s School Business Division — Monitoring and Compliance Section.

Schools are placed on financial noncompliance status if they show signs of financial insolvency or weakness and on governance noncompliance status if any of seven identified governance warning conditions are found. Those warnings include financial insolvency or weakness and a decline in student membership.

The Chatham County school opened in August and currently has 49 students enrolled in grades 3-6. Enrollment projections called for 116 students the first year of operation.

The state does grant exemptions from the 80-student enrollment requirement, but operators must make the request when the charter application is filed. Office of Charter Schools Director Ashley Baquero said she knows of only one school with such an exemption.

SABA founder and Head of School Valencia Toomer twice delayed opening the school because she was unable to find a building to house it.

Blackburn asked if she considered delaying the opening again after enrollment projections failed to materialize.

Toomer said SABA lost as many as 35 students each of the two years it delayed opening.

“We could not delay any longer,” Toomer said.

Anderson and Toomer said some parents decided against sending children to SABA after receiving phone calls from the Office of Charter Schools (OCS) to confirm plans to attend the school.

“Those phone calls were very alarming,” Toomer said. “We felt that the Office of Charter Schools singlehandedly interfered with and jeopardized the school’s fragile trust with the community, trust that we had been slowly building over the course of the years,” Toomer said.

Anderson said SABA was actively recruiting more than 80 boys but lost 20 to 30 of them after the OCS calls. Latino families were especially spooked by the calls, he said.

“I’m not saying it was directly related to those calls, but we did have families call us and say they don’t want to have attorneys and people calling them,” Anderson said. “They took that as an insult or as a risk to them.”

Baquero said families are called over the summer when there is concern about a school meeting its enrollment projection. OCS was given a list with 87 potential students, she said. Of the 41 families contacted, 13 said their child would not attend the school, 24 confirmed attendance and four were undecided, Baquero said.

“This was information that we were providing to the [SABA] board so that they could make a good decision going into opening over the next few weeks,” Baquero said.