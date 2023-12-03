Weekend reads: Medicaid at long last, an environmental win, and reining in social media’s sway

North Carolina’s state flag flies above the Legislative Building. (Photo by Clayton Henkel)

More people in NC will have health insurance on Dec. 1, but there’s more to do to improve access

a pen, a stethoscope, a computer tablet and some paper with figures
Photo: Getty Images

By Lynn Bonner

North Carolina will reach a milestone Dec. 1 when an estimated 600,000 low-income people become eligible to enroll in health insurance under Medicaid expansion.

North Carolina is the 40th state to expand Medicaid and allow people with incomes up to 138% of the federal poverty level to enroll in the government health insurance plan. That’s equivalent to an annual income of $41,400 for a family of four, or $20,120 for an individual. [Read more…]

Bonus read: Biden celebrates North Carolina’s expansion of Medicaid, calls for strengthening the ACA

Federal judge denies “meritless” motion to block Senate’s redistricting plan

an image of the new state Senate map
Image: Senate map (NCGA)

By Clayton Henkel

Efforts to prevent the Republican drawn state Senate redistricting map from being used in the next election cycle suffered a setback Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge James C. Dever denied the request by Rodney Pierce of Halifax County and Moses Matthews of Martin County for an expedited briefing and decision in their case that alleges the state Senate districts violate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. [Read more...]

EPA withdraws consent for Chemours to export GenX from Netherlands to Fayetteville

An aerial view of the Chemours plant
An aerial view of the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant in northern Bladen County. (Photo: Chemours)

By Lisa Sorg

The EPA has withdrawn its conditional consent for Chemours to export wastewater shipments containing GenX from its Dordrecht Works facility in the Netherlands to its Fayetteville, N.C., facility, the agency announced Wednesday afternoon.

In its application to the EPA, Chemours had overstated the amount of imported GenX wastewater it could handle at the Fayetteville Works plant. According to a Nov. 13 letter Chemours sent to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, “[t]here was an error in calculating the requested permitted volume that was not identified during the approval process,” and the amount provided was “not a correct estimation of actual volumes.” [Read more...]

PrEP has revolutionized the war on HIV — but barriers to access remain

Photo: Getty Images/Marc Bruxelle
Photo: Getty Images/Marc Bruxelle

By Joe Killian

On World AIDS Day 2023, large numbers of people remain unnecessarily vulnerable to the virus

As a 40-year-old gay man, Trevor Hoppe still remembers a time when sex was inextricably linked to the danger of HIV infection — and HIV was considered a death sentence. As a sociologist, he’s fascinated by how Preexposure prophylaxis (PrEP) has changed the world just in his lifetime — especially for LGBTQ people.

“I sort of sometimes joke it’s like birth control for gay men,” said Hoppe, who lives in Charlotte and teaches at UNC-Greensboro. “It’s separated the link between this outcome of HIV and sex. So it’s broken that connection for a lot of people and created a sense of relief and freedom and possibility of exploration sexually that did not exist before. And at least hadn’t existed since the early ’80s, before HIV came around.” [Read more…]

Judges block law that strips governor’s power to make Elections Board appointments

a sign on a window reads "Board of Elections Operations Center"
Board of Elections (Photo: Clayton Henkel)

By Kelan Lyons

A three-judge panel on Thursday unanimously blocked Republicans’ efforts to strip Gov. Roy Cooper’s power to make appointments to the State Board of Elections.

The preliminary injunction temporarily blocks one of Republicans’ attempts to overhaul elections ahead of the 2024 election, in which voters will choose a new governor and help determine which party wins the U.S. presidency.

Cooper sued in October over the law, SB 749, which he vetoed before Republicans overrode him, arguing that it violated the principle of separation of powers. [Read more...]

Anxiety and algorithms: NC policymakers examine how to rein in social media’s sway

a disembodied finger points at a hand-held device surrounded by blurry colored lights
Seventy-eight percent of 13- to 17-year-old are checking their devices hourly, with 46% checking them almost constantly. (Photo: Getty Image)

By Clayton Henkel 

Here’s a quick quiz: Think back to Thanksgiving. Was your smartphone at the table? Did you scour Facebook or Instagram between courses? Did you post a selfie to mark the occasion?

With social media occupying a bigger and bigger role in our lives, health experts are increasingly concerned about the role it has on adolescent mental health.

“In the span of a generation, social media has really dramatically changed the landscape of adolescents’ development around the clock,” Eva Telzer told members of a North Carolina Child Fatality Task Force committee earlier this month.

Telzer is a Professor of Psychology and Neuroscience at UNC Chapel Hill. [Read more]

UNC System Board of Governors elects next chancellor of UNC-Asheville

Dr. Kimblerly van Noort
Dr. Kimblerly van Noort was elected the next chancellor of UNC-Asheville at a special meeting of the UNC System Board of Governors Wednesday. (Image: UNC-Asheville)

By Joe Killian

Kimberly van Noort was elected the ninth chancellor of UNC-Asheville Wednesday, by unanimous vote of the UNC System Board of Governors.

She will begin the new role Jan. 1 with an annual base salary of $300,000. Additional incentive compensation based on performance markers could raise her earnings to twice that amount. [Read more.…]

School of the Arts for Boys Academy gets short reprieve to show financial viability

young students in a classroom at desks with laptops
School of the Arts for Boys Academy students. (Photo via SABA website.)

By Greg Childress 

An all-boys charter school ordered closed by the state’s Charter Schools Review Board due to low enrollment received a short reprieve Thursday while a State Board of Education panel weighs whether the school has “money in hand” to operate until the end of the year.

School of the Arts for Boys Academy’s (SABA) leaders must submit evidence by 4 p.m., today (Friday) to show the state board panel that it has the financial resources to continue to operate through the remainder of the academic year. [Read more...] 

Governor Cooper makes history with appointment of new state auditor

Jessica Holmes and Roy Cooper
Governor Roy Cooper tapped Jessica Holmes to complete the remainder of Beth Wood’s term as state auditor. (Photo Courtesy NC Governor’s Office)

By Clayton Henkel

Governor Roy Cooper tapped a familiar figure in Wake County political circles Thursday to complete the remainder of Beth Wood’s term as state auditor.

Cooper selected attorney Jessica Holmes who currently serves as Deputy Industrial Commissioner and was the former chair of the Wake County Board of Commissioners. [Read more…]

Bonus read: Politicos make final decisions ahead of NC candidate filing

Climate grief and the stark choice that confronts us

a coal fired power plant
A coal-fired power plant belches emissions – Photo courtesy of the Michigan Advance

By Rob Schofield

If the five stages of grief are denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance, Americans can be found at all points along the continuum when it comes to global climate change and the environmental crisis that accompanies it.

Like many who’ve contemplated a grim healthcare diagnosis that seems to belie of how they feel in the moment, millions of people – even, at times, those who know better – still cling to the notion that this is all some kind of big mistake. [Read more…]

