From COVID to climate change, Republicans question CDC’s role in keeping public safe

It’s been more than two and a half years since Alabama dropped its mask mandate as part of its COVID-19 safety guidance. But last week, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R – Alabama) was fixated on whether the Centers for Disease Control would reimpose such a requirement.

“It’s good that we’re in a different place and we’re able to turn a chapter forward,” answered Dr. Mandy Cohen, the CDC’s new director. “We have a lot of different tools to protect our children now, vaccines, and treatment. Masks continue to be one tool amongst many that we can use.”

“So, you would continue to require masking for two-year-old kids?” interrupted Palmer.

“Again, we’re in a very different place,” Cohen said.

“A lot of people that felt like this was more about power than it was medicine. And if you’re going to continue to try to do a sales job, it’s going to be difficult to get us on board with the CDC because people don’t trust you anymore,” Palmer said.

Trust is something Cohen, North Carolina’s former Secretary of Health and Human Services, has been working to restore since being sworn in as the CDC new director in July.

“To do this, we must be transparent, provide clear communication, and collaborate across government and with other public and private partners,” Cohen told members of a House Energy & Commerce subcommittee. “But even as CDC takes concrete steps to achieve these goals, we know we cannot do it alone. We do need help from Congress to support a CDC that has both the resources and the policy levers to be the national security asset we all need.”

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) told Cohen if the CDC wants its credibility back, it would require a mea culpa moment.

“You’re in the perfect position to do it because you had nothing to do with their decisions at the time. So, there’s no reason to defend it,” Crenshaw said. “You can blame it on hindsight. You can blame it on, you know, we didn’t know as much as we know now at the time. You can do a little sort of things, but you can tell the truth and then the public will start trusting the CDC again.”

Cohen did not throw her predecessors under the bus but stayed focused on efforts to improve communication, data visualization and put lessons learned from the pandemic into action.

‘We want you to focus.’

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Georgia) told Cohen he wasn’t trying to ‘pile on’ but he had concerns about a shift in the CDC toward addressing broader societal issues like climate change.

“We’re not here to beat you up. We need to help. But I’m concerned now that you’re biting off more than you can chew. What’s up with this?” Carter asked.

Cohen said the CDC deals with a number of health threats that are at their doorstep. Many of them are infectious disease, many of them are not.

“Which agency in the federal government do you think is more qualified or more prepared to deal with climate change the Environmental Protection Agency or the CDC?” Carter continued.

“You know, what CDC is great at is bringing data and evidence and best practices to some of this again, whether it’s suicide or whether it’s how things like heat or wildfires are affecting people’s health. We need to have that data and evidence so that our health delivery system and others know how to react to protect,” offered Cohen.

“My point is that we want you to focus. We want you to get it right. And we want you to make sure that you’re fulfilling your mission and not trying to expand beyond your mission,” the Georgia Republican answered.

“I appreciate wanting to work together on that important mission,” said Cohen. “And again, some of the things we’ve been talking about to make sure we have the infrastructure, the needed workforce response, our lab capacity. I think we’re all talking about the same things.”

Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Florida) told her colleagues that it was more than appropriate for the CDC to focus on climate change based on the emerging risks in her state.

“It’s hotter, so in Florida, we have longer wet seasons during the summer that breeds mosquitos, so that’s very important to combat malaria, dengue, Zika.”

Combating misinformation

In her questioning, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Michigan) returned to COVID and her worry that people aren’t getting vaccinated for other illnesses.

“There’s a distrust of all shots — not only the COVID-19 vaccine, but the flu and the RSV,” said Dingell. “Why is it so important for people to get the latest COVID-19 vaccine and these other immunizations as well?”

Dr. Cohen said the same way the flu virus changes every year, the COVID virus has changes as well. And the public wants to make sure that the protection they have is matched to the way the virus has changed.

“Whether you’ve had COVID before or you’ve been vaccinated before, that protection decreases over time, and you want to make sure you are boosted up to the highest level of protection you can going into a time when we know we will see more COVID circulating,” Cohen continued.

An updated COVID booster can also reduce the risk of long COVID.

“We are still seeing one in seven adults have extended symptoms even from a mild case of COVID. No one wants to be sick for a short time, certainly not for a long time. And so, for those reasons, we are encouraging folks to get the updated vaccine,” said Cohen.

“How are you combating misinformation?” Dingell pressed.

“In order to combat misinformation, you just have to get a lot of the good information out there. And that means we have to partner with folks who are trusted.”

In advance of year-end travel, only about 17 percent of the U.S. population has received the new bivalent booster.

RSV season is in full swing.

Flu is just beginning across most of the country, though accelerating fast.

All three can be tracked on a new respiratory season website, where the CDC is for the first time giving a combined view of COVID flu and RSV. The CDC also recently launched the Bridge Access Program to provide no-cost COVID vaccines to uninsured and underinsured adults for a limited time.

Cohen said even as CDC takes these concrete steps, the agency cannot do it alone.

“We do need help from Congress to support a CDC that has both the resources and the policy levers to be the national security asset we all need.”

And Cohen said they could each play a role in combating vaccine-hesitancy among their constituents.

“Help us get good information out to communities,” said Cohen. “Make sure that they hear the good information, the accurate information, so they can make choices for themselves.”

Last week in North Carolina, 11 percent of the emergency department visits had symptoms of COVID, flu, or RSV, an uptick from what was seen before Thanksgiving.