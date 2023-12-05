Ballot bites: A flurry of candidate filings and another redistricting lawsuit

To borrow a line from George Clooney in the movie “Ocean’s Eleven”: You’re either in or out. Right now.

Monday marked the opening of North Carolina’s candidate filing period, and we’re learning more about who is in and who is out for the 2024 election cycle.

After a decade in the state Senate, a leading Republican voice on healthcare issues will not be seeking another term. Sen. Joyce Krawiec announced her plans to retire from the state Senate on Monday.

“Sen. Krawiec is a conservative stalwart and has been a guiding force in the Senate,” said Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) in a statement.

Krawiec was a consistent anti-abortion voice, sponsored the constitutional amendment for voter ID, and was a primary sponsor this last session of SB 631, a bill to prohibit transgender female athletes from middle and high school sports.

Krawiec has endorsed Dana Caudill Jones for the seat in Senate District 31. If that name sounds familiar, Jones is a former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board.

***

When your party draws the legislative maps, it’s definitely a confidence booster. Roughly two dozen Republican incumbents, the party in the majority, filed paperwork Monday to run for re-election to the General Assembly.

Members include: Senator Amy Galey of Alamance, Rep. Keith Kidwell of Beaufort County, Rep. Frank Iler of Brunswick, Rep. Warren Daniel and Rep. Hugh Blackwell of Burke County, Sen. Ted Alexander of Cleveland, Rep. Jeff Zenger of Forsyth County, Rep. John Torbett and Donnie Loftis in Gaston County, Rep. Mark Pless in Haywood County, Rep. Tim Moffit in Henderson County, Sen. Benton Sawrey in Johnston County, Sen. Ralph Hise in Mitchell County, Sen. Tom McInnis and Rep. Neal Jackson in Moore County, Sen. Lisa Barnes and Rep. Alan Chesser in Nash County, Sen. Michael Lee in New Hanover, Sen. Norm Sanderson in Pamlico, Rep. Carson Smith in Pender, Sen. Danny Britt and Rep. Jarrod Lowery in Robeson County, Rep. Reece Pyrtle in Rockingham County, Rep. Kyle Hall in Stoke County, Rep. Sarah Stevens in Surry County, Rep. Dean Arp in Union County.

Republican Rep. Jeff McNeely (R-Iredell) already knows who he might face come November. Democratic challenger Chris E. Gilbert of Troutman filed his paperwork on the same day in his bid to represent House District 84.

While the redistricting maps may be less favorable for Democrats, that didn’t stop a strong showing on Day One of the filing period. Here’s a rundown of those incumbents hoping to return to the state legislature: Senator Joyce Waddell, Rep. Mary Belk, Rep. Terry Brown, Rep. Becky Carney, Rep. Vermanno Bowman in Mecklenburg, Sen. Gladys Robinson, Rep. Ashton Clemmons, Rep. Amos Quick, and Rep. Cecil Brockman in Guilford, Rep. Michael H. Wray in Northampton, Rep. Ray Jeffers, Rep. Zack Hawkins, Rep. Marcia Morey, Sen. Natalie Murdock, Sen. Mike Woodard, and Rep. Vernetta Alston of Durham, along with Sen. Gale Adcock, Sen. Sydney Batch, Rep. Ya Liu, Rep. Tim Longest, Rep. Abe Jones, Rep. Julie von Haefen, Rep. Joe John, Rep. Maria Cervania, Rep. Cynthia Ball, and Rep. Sarah Crawford in Wake County.

Other notable races

Look for education to be a key issue in several of the legislative campaigns in 2024. Monika Johnson-Hostler, a longtime member of the Wake County School Board, has filed paperwork to run in House District 33.

That district is currently represented by Rep. Rosa Gill (D). Gill has decided to retire, telling WUNC that “I’ve served long enough.” Gill has served more than seven terms in the House and spent 10 years on the Wake County Board of Education.

In Guilford County, Tanneshia Dukes, an assistant principal, has filed as a Democrat to run in House District 59. That seat has been held by Rep. Jon Hardister.

***

Rep. John Hardister (R-Guilford) has officially filed his candidacy with the Board of Elections to run for state Labor Commissioner. Current commissioner Josh Dobson has opted not to seek another term and has endorsed Hardister.

In his announcement, Hardister pledged to ensure timely and fair inspections and enhance workplace safety.

He also wants to bring back the photos on the elevator inspection certificates that Dobson dropped after they were made famous by former labor commissioner Cherie Berry.

***

Republican John Blust, who served nine terms in the state House and a single term in the Senate, is running to return to the legislature as a candidate in Guilford County’s House District 62. Republican Michelle Bardsley has also filed to run in that House district. The district’s Republican incumbent, John Faircloth, announced more than a month ago that he is retiring.

Republican Mark Hollo, a former three-term state House member, is running in Senate district 45 in Caldwell and Catawba counties. Republican Nancy Meek, a staffer for US Congressman Patrick McHenry, is also running in that district. Republican Sen. Dean Proctor is retiring.

****

Congressman Don Davis (NC-01), who represents the state’s first congressional district, made it official Monday that he will seek a second term.

Republican Sandy Smith has also filed to run in first district. Smith was the Republican nominee for the seat in 2022, winning a spot on the general election ballot despite a PAC associated with Kevin McCarthy, then the minority leader in the US House, spending to help her primary opponent. Smith participated in the Jan. 6 “Stop the Steal” rally.

But the big news involving the congressional races is that we have another lawsuit.

In this latest suit, plaintiffs contend the North Carolina General Assembly has drawn congressional districts that disadvantage minority voters.

The plaintiffs are seeking an order declaring that Congressional Districts 1, 6, 12, and 14 are unconstitutional racial gerrymanders.

Read Lynn Bonner’s full coverage of the latest legal challenge here.

***

Allison Riggs, recently appointed to the North Carolina Supreme Court by Gov. Roy Cooper, will face a challenger in the Democratic primary: Lora Cubbage, a former prosecutor and assistant attorney general, filed paperwork to run for Riggs’ seat on Monday, the first day of filing.

Cooper appointed Cubbage, who was previously a district court judge, to the Superior Court in 2018. Before she was on the bench in the Court of Appeals, Riggs was a voting rights lawyer with the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. The winner of the Democratic primary will face a Republican next November.

As of now the only Republican in the race who has filed with the State Board of Elections is Jefferson G. Griffin, whose website says his judicial philosophy is that he is an “originalist and a textualist,” meaning he believes “the words of the Constitution mean what they say.” That philosophy is popular among conservative judges, most prominently in the U.S. Supreme Court.

***

Finally, Democrat Luis Toledo will drop out of the race for state auditor. After Governor Roy Cooper appointed former Wake County Commissioner Jessica Holmes to replace Beth Wood last week, Toledo congratulated Holmes and welcomed her to the world of auditing.

“Jessica is a smart and savvy politician and brings needed diversity to our Council of State, and I wish her well in leading the best group of professional auditors I know,” Toldeo shared on X/Twitter.

The deadline for filing is noon on Dec. 15. Look for updates throughout the week. Our apologies in advance if we missed a candidate who may have filed their paperwork and was overlooked in this report.