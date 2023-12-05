Pennsylvania senator pushes review of U.S. investments in China but hits roadblock in House

NC’s Patrick McHenry, a longtime defender of the financial services industry, spearheads opposition to the bipartisan bill

By: - December 5, 2023 1:55 pm
Senator Bob Casey talks to a group of reporters

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., talks to reporters prior to a Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2022 in Washington, D.C. Casey is pushing for defense policy legislation to include a Senate-passed amendment he and GOP Sen. John Cornyn of Texas sponsored. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ashley Murray
Ashley Murray

Ashley Murray covers the nation’s capital as a senior reporter for States Newsroom. Her coverage areas include domestic policy and appropriations.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

U.S. Senate votes to curb farmland purchases by China, Iran, North Korea, Russia
U.S. Senate votes to curb farmland purchases by China, Iran,… by Ashley Murray 7/26/2023
Battles over spending, farm bill, Ukraine and yet more loom over a divided Congress 
Battles over spending, farm bill, Ukraine and yet more loom… by Jennifer Shutt 9/12/2023
Family pleads for U.S. teacher imprisoned in Russia: ‘We’re not forgetting my brother’
Family pleads for U.S. teacher imprisoned in Russia: ‘We’re… by Ashley Murray 7/16/2023