Border talks stuck as Senate nears vote on package for Israel, Ukraine aid

By: - December 6, 2023 8:00 am
Senator James Lankford talks to reporters

U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., speaks to members of the press at the U.S. Capitol on Dec. 4, 2023 in Washington, D.C. Lankford is the lead Republican negotiator in border talks. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Ariana Figueroa
Ariana Figueroa

Ariana covers the nation's capital for States Newsroom. Her areas of coverage include politics and policy, lobbying, elections and campaign finance.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no justification for terrorism’
Biden denounces deadly Hamas attack on Israel: ‘There’s no… by Ashley Murray 10/10/2023
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits over continued aid
Not all Republicans feel ‘Ukraine fatigue,’ as GOP splits… by Ashley Murray 4/7/2023
‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war’: Zelenskyy asks Congress to help Ukraine
‘If we don’t get the aid, we will lose the war’: Zelenskyy… by Ariana Figueroa 9/22/2023