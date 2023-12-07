Ballot bites: Cotham files for reelection, gerrymandering forces Manning out of Congress

Eight months after announcing she was switching parties giving the GOP a veto-proof majority in the state House, Rep. Tricia Cotham filed the paperwork Thursday to run for reelection.

Carrying a Kade Spade tote embellished with two silver elephants, Cotham (R-Mecklenburg) shared on social media that she had filed to run in the newly drawn House District 105 with the message ‘Exciting times ahead!’

Cotham created quite a bit of excitement this last session by spearheading the passage of legislation to expand school vouchers to families regardless of income and helping conservatives override multiple vetoes by Governor Roy Cooper.

House Republicans were also able to count on Cotham’s vote in passing a new 12 week abortion ban and legislation banning transgender students from participating in girls’ sports.

Republican Women of Greater Charlotte are already prepping for 2024, with a January 10th luncheon featuring Riley Gaines at the Carmel Country Club, which happens to be in the new House District 105.

Gaines, a former All-American swimmer, has been a vocal critic of transgender athletes. She appeared in Raleigh in April to speak in favor of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act, which Rep. Cotham supported.

***

Congresswoman Kathy Manning (D-06) announced Thursday that she will not file for reelection. Manning, a strong voice for women’s reproductive rights, said under the “egregiously gerrymandered congressional districts” North Carolina’s sixth district was drawn to a predetermined outcome favoring Republicans.

“Republicans have blatantly rigged the map against Democrats by splitting the City of Greensboro into three pieces and combining each piece with far-flung rural counties, with the majority of Greensboro being drawn into a district that goes all the way to the border with Tennessee. The maps separate the heart of Greensboro from High Point and Winston-Salem, destroying a Triad District, a community of interest that deserves representation. Remarkably, and not coincidentally, the newly drawn Sixth District gives a sixteen-point advantage to a Republican candidate over a Democratic candidate. As a Greensboro resident of forty years, I am disgusted by the callous disregard of Republican leaders for the citizens of my district. Politicians should not choose their voters; voters should choose their representatives,” said Manning in a statement released earlier today.

Read Manning’s full remarks here.

***

A third Democrat submitted his paperwork for North Carolina’s governor’s race on Thursday.

It’s not Attorney General Josh Stein, it’s Marcus Whittman Williams.

The Wilmington attorney previously ran for Attorney General in 2016.

***

Democrat C.R. Katie Eddings has filed in the state Superintendent of Public Instruction race.

Eddings served in the Air Force and holds a Master of School Administration from the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. She has taught in both Robeson County and Lee County Public Schools. Currently, Eddings teaches personal finance at Lee Early College.

Read more about her platform for improving the state’s public schools here.

***

Republican Robert Brawley joins the race for State Insurance Commissioner. This is an office the former Iredell County representative has run for before, losing to Jim Long back in 2004.

In 2013, the veteran politician sponsored legislation that would have allowed lobbyists to give gifts (unreported) to state lawmakers.

Brawley will face fellow Republican and incumbent Mike Causey in the March primary.

***

Braxton Winston II, who is currently serving as an at-large member and Mayor Pro Tem of the Charlotte City Council, has filed as a Democrat to run for Commissioner of Labor.

Workplace safety and fair wages top Winston’s policy platform.

Earlier this week, Rep. John Hardister (R-Guilford) filed his candidacy for Labor Commissioner. Hardister picked up two primary opponents almost immediately: Luke Farley of Raleigh and Travis J. Wilson of Waxhaw.

Farley has been endorsed by former Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry. Farley describes himself as a private sector lawyer who has spent his career “helping small businesses fight federal OSHA bureaucracy.”

Wilson describes himself as “a lifelong Republican who holds conservative values and the blue-collar experience” to resonates with voters.

***

Finally, Antoine G. Marshall, a Democrat who primaried Rep. Rosa Gill in 2020, is running again.

This time around Marshall, a Raleigh attorney, would face Monika Johnson-Hostler, a longtime member of the Wake County School Board, in the primary. Johnson-Hostler filed her paperwork Monday to represent House District 33.

North Carolina’s candidate filing will continue through noon December 15.

“Ballot bites” is a recurring feature by NC Newsline that will appears periodically throughout the 2024 elections.

