6:39
Commentary
Commentary
Continued assistance for Ukraine is vitally important
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. left, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., right, walk with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the U.S. Capitol Building on Sept. 21, 2023 in Washington, D.C. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)
Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.
Rob Schofield