State Board of Education denies one charter, revokes another

The State Board of Education on Thursday upheld a recommendation by its three-member appeals panel to deny Heritage Collegiate Leadership Academy-Wake County a charter.

The state board also followed the appeals panel’s recommendation to not allow School of the Arts for Boys Academy (SABA) to continue to operate in Chatham County through the end of the academic year.

Both charter operators sought state board appeals after receiving unfavorable rulings from the state’s new Charter Schools Review Board. The review board replaced the former Charter School Advisory Board.

Neither state board decision was unexpected, particularly the one denying Heritage Collegiate a charter. The state board had previously voted against granting the operator a charter, citing school leader Kashi Bazemore’s performance at a low-performing school in Bertie County from 2014-2018. That school was assumed by another charter operator in 2018 before permanently closing in 2022 after state investigators found serious academic, fiscal and governance deficiencies.

State Board member John Blackburn set the stage for the charter denial Wednesday during the board’s work session. Board members didn’t ask any questions after hearing the panel’s report and recommendation.

“Dr. [Kashi] Bazemore has failed to convince both the charter review board and the state board panel that her performance would be any better if given another school to operate,” Blackburn said. “Better communication with the Office of Charter Schools [Bazemore has said that is one thing she would do differently] is not enough to assure the panel that she has identified, articulated and is able to comply with the requirements of opening and operating a charter school.”

Blackburn said the review board and state board are obligated to ensure that approved schools have a “significant likelihood of successfully operating and educating students.”

“The panel cannot conclude that the proposed HCLA-Wake has a likelihood of success,” Blackburn said.

Bazemore has said she will seek legal representation and appeal the panel’s decision to the state Office of Administrative Hearings.

The Heritage Collegiate charter denial has been complicated by the fact that the former advisory board recommended approval for the school and gave Bazemore, the operator’s charter application and its board of directors, glowing remarks. Many of the review board members also served on the advisory board.

“I’ve seen a different board, I’ve seen a different leader,” Dave Machado, an advisory board member and former director of the Office of Charter Schools said in December. “We need to take into consideration mistakes in the past, but I don’t think they ought to be penalized when there’s a path to run a better school this time.”

Review board members decided to go in a different direction in October.

Bartley Danielsen, who served on the advisory board that recommended charter approval for HCLA-Wake, told colleagues that he’s no longer confident that the Heritage Collegiate board can effectively run a school.

“I think the first time I saw this [application] I was persuaded by the need [for the school] and by [Bazemore’s] experience but the experience I’ve learned to suspect was not everything I thought it was initially, so I would be inclined to vote no this time although I’ve voted yes in the past,” Danielsen said.

SABA

Valenica Toomer’s dream of operating an all-boys school in Chatham County using the arts and culturally responsive teaching was derailed by low enrollment numbers.

The review board revoked SABA’s charter because it enrolled fewer than 80 students, which is the minimum the state requires to assure financial viability. SABA was placed on both governance and financial noncompliance status Oct. 10 by the state Department of Public Instruction’s School Business Division — Monitoring and Compliance Section.

The Chatham County school opened in August and currently has 49 students enrolled in grades 3-6. Enrollment projections called for 116 students the first year of operation. SABA received state funding based on that estimate.

The state does grant exemptions from the 80-student enrollment requirement, but operators must make the request when the charter application is filed. Office of Charter Schools Director Ashley Baquero said last week that she knows of only one school with such an exemption.

The vote against allowing SABA to continue to operate through the end of the year came despite assurances from school leaders that private donations and a $75,000 pledge from the SABA’s board Chairman Brent Anderson would keep the school afloat though the remainder of the school year.

The state board approved the school closure without comment.