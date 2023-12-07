Toia Potts’s son was so young when he visited her in jail that he couldn’t understand why he could see and hear his mother through the glass in the visitation room, but wasn’t allowed to touch her.

Potts did not struggle with drugs or alcohol, but she enrolled in a substance abuse rehabilitative program because those who successfully completed it were allowed to invite their family members to a pizza party.

“That’s what made me actually request to start programming, because I thought it was more traumatizing for him to see me behind glass and not be able to touch me,” said Potts, who was incarcerated for eight months before being released once her charges were dropped in 2019.

“I just wanted to join the program simply so that I could see my son in person,” she said.

Potts, now an organizer at Emancipate NC, recounted her experience to a Zoom panel last week. The conversation was about “keeping families together,” emphasizing the ways incarceration affects not just people charged with crimes, but also their entire families.

“Every time you see something online, we overhear conversation or there is something in the newspaper or in the news about an adult being arrested, let’s ask the question, ‘Are their children being left behind?'” Melissa Radcliffe, the program director of Our Children’s Place of Coastal Horizons Center, said during the panel.

The conversation was a part of The Vigil for Freedom and Racial Justice, an ongoing campaign calling on Gov. Roy Cooper to use his clemency powers to reduce the number of people in state prisons and address racial disparities in the justice system. Last week’s Zoom discussion was not about clemency but how imprisonment and poverty can affect children and families. It encouraged listeners to think more broadly about the purpose of incarceration and the ways support services can be used to address root causes of crime and parents’ involvement in the child welfare system.

“I think most parents have struggled raising kids,” said Elizabeth Simpson, an attorney and the strategic director of Emancipate NC. And that struggle becomes even more difficult, she added, if parents don’t have stable housing or employment, or reliable access to food. Not having those resources could make those parents more likely to be reported to social services, Simpson said, “but that doesn’t mean you’re not a solid family.”

Potts ultimately spent eight months in jail on a $250,000 bond. She was never convicted of a crime, but a district court still terminated her parental rights two years later because of injuries her 6-month-old child had sustained in 2018. Her eldest son is 7 years old; she cannot contact him until he turns 18.

“It’s like they gave me an 11-year sentence,” Potts said.

“I think the most traumatic thing you can do to a child is to take that child away from their parents and away people who love them,” Simpson said.

Simpson said that the child welfare system can often punish and destabilize poor families, and harm those it is supposed to protect. Her suggestion to fix it: Stop spending so much money putting people in jail and prison, and instead direct those funds toward supporting families, not breaking them apart. Build a community that supports its struggling residents, one with libraries and parks and good schools and reliable, secure housing.

“We can take care of people in a way they can be taken care of,” said Simpson.

The panel was a part of the vigil’s “community conversations,” a series of discussions taking place the next two Wednesday nights beginning at 6:30. Click here to register.

The discussions are just one of vigil organizers’ efforts. This is the fourth consecutive year the coalition, known as DecarcerateNowNC, has called on Gov. Cooper to use his clemency powers to reduce racial disparities in the justice system.

Last year, toward the vigil’s end, Cooper commuted the sentences of six people in state prisons and issued pardons to four others.

As part of this year’s vigil, the coalition sent a letter to Cooper last month identifying more than 10,000 people it has identified as “excellent candidates for clemency.” (That is about one-third of the people in North Carolina prisons. More of half of people in state prisons are Black.)

Broadly, those 10,000 people fit into several categories, per the letter:

People incarcerated for drug convictions, 52% of whom are Black

People imprisoned in lower security prisons for crimes committed before Oct. 1, 1994, when the state’s modern sentencing law was implemented. Newsline has previously reported on individuals sentenced prior to these reforms; many are still serving sentences they would not have received if they’d committed the same crime under the current sentencing model.

People who are older than age 65 who have served more than a decade in prison

People who have served more than half their sentence and are scheduled to be released within two years

People who are terminally ill

“As we move deeper into the holiday season, may your heart be moved to grant our only wish… let our people go,” the letter reads.

The coalition will maintain a presence outside the governor’s mansion through Dec. 22, a vigil demanding the state stop using imprisonment as a tool to fix societal injustices.