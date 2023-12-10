Anti-abortion attorneys ascend federal government ranks with Christian right legal training

The conservative Christian law firm Alliance Defending Freedom’s expansive ties include federal judges and most recently Speaker of the House

By: - December 10, 2023 6:00 am
U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson speaks on his cell phone

U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-Louisiana, was senior legal counsel for the Christian right law firm Alliance Defending Freedom from 2002 to 2010. (Getty Images)

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our web site. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of photos and graphics.

Sofia Resnick
Sofia Resnick

Sofia Resnick is a national reproductive rights reporter for States Newsroom, based in Washington, D.C. She has reported on reproductive-health politics and justice issues for more than a decade.

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Related News

A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end abortion
A men’s movement takes reins in a nationwide quest to end… by Sofia Resnick 9/16/2023
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with a higher risk
After Dobbs, abortion access is harder, comes later and with… by Sofia Resnick 6/21/2023
From credit card restrictions to wastewater: What abortion foes have been up to since Dobbs leaked
From credit card restrictions to wastewater: What abortion… by Sofia Resnick 5/4/2023