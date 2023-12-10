Weekend reads: Guskiewicz departs UNC, filing season in full swing, and Black, Latino voters sue

By Joe Killian

Michigan State University announced UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will become its next president during a Friday morning meeting of that university’s board of trustees. The board unanimously approved Guskiewicz’s hire with a starting date of March 4.

His last day at UNC-Chapel Hill will be January 12.

Trustees at Michigan State praised Guskiewicz’s leadership at UNC-Chapel Hill and said they have high hopes for him as their university’s 22nd president. [Read more…]

Bonus read: Trust, rumors and tough decisions as UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor weighs MSU presidency

By Lisa Sorg

County commissioners vote 5-0 in favor, after several months of secret meetings with utility

It took nearly two hours for dozens of opponents of a proposed liquified natural gas plant in Person County to explain how the project – aspects of which have been crafted in secret – would harm them, the environment and the planet.

The county commissioners took less than 20 seconds to approve it.[Read more...]

By Lisa Sorg

Nearly two years after a catastrophic fire at the Weaver Fertilizer plant in Winston-Salem, contaminated groundwater at the site has “likely migrated offsite to the west and north,” state records show, and “more groundwater investigation is necessary.”

The groundwater beneath the property at 4440 N. Cherry St., contains high levels of at least 15 contaminants, including arsenic, ammonia, xylene and nitrate.

Groundwater at a second property on Brownsboro Road, where the company stored chemicals used in making fertilizer, is also heavily contaminated. [Read more...]

By Lynn Bonner

A group of Black and Latino voters in North Carolina say in a lawsuit that four of the state’s new congressional districts are racial gerrymanders. They are asking a panel of federal judges to declare it unconstitutional.

The lawsuit filed Monday focuses on Districts 1, 6, 12, and 14. These districts are unconstitutional because they intentionally weaken minority voting power, the lawsuit says. [Read more…]

By Lynn Bonner

Judith Nash’s shaky handwriting on a voter ID exception form she filled out in Guilford County on Election Day is a sign of lost muscle control that comes with Huntington’s disease.

A few days after she and her husband voted, Nash received an email from the Guilford elections office saying, essentially, they thought she was lying on the form, and questioning why she was well enough to vote but not able to get an ID. [Read more…]

By Staff

Major news on the filing front Tuesday is that Republican U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry (NC-10) is not running for reelection.

McHenry announced he will retire after 10 terms that included three weeks earlier this year as temporary House Speaker after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was kicked out of the job.

“There is a season for everything and — for me — this season has come to an end.”

That leaves an open seat likely to elect a Republican. [Read more…]

By Clayton Henkel

Former NC HHS Secretary Mandy Cohen stresses data, partnerships, resources in new chapter with CDC

It’s been more than two and a half years since Alabama dropped its mask mandate as part of its COVID-19 safety guidance. But last week, U.S. Rep. Gary Palmer (R – Alabama) was fixated on whether the Centers for Disease Control would reimpose such a requirement.

“It’s good that we’re in a different place and we’re able to turn a chapter forward,” answered Dr. Mandy Cohen, the CDC’s new director. “We have a lot of different tools to protect our children now, vaccines, and treatment. Masks continue to be one tool amongst many that we can use.”

“So, you would continue to require masking for two-year-old kids?” interrupted Palmer. [Read more.…]

By Kelan Lyons

Toia Potts’s son was so young when he visited her in jail that he couldn’t understand why he could see and hear his mother through the glass in the visitation room, but wasn’t allowed to touch her.

Potts did not struggle with drugs or alcohol, but she enrolled in a substance abuse rehabilitative program because those who successfully completed it were allowed to invite their family members to a pizza party. [Read more...]

By Rob Schofield

Threat of autocracy makes the upcoming election year among the most important in US history

American history has been marked by more than a few momentous elections that dramatically altered national and world history.

One shudders to think, for instance, what might have happened to the nation had Abraham Lincoln not somehow prevailed over three opponents in 1860 and George McLellan in 1864, or if Franklin Roosevelt had somehow lost to an isolationist adversary in 1940. [Read more...]

By Greg Childress

A State Board of Education appeals panel will recommend against allowing School of the Arts for Boys Academy (SABA) to continue to operate in Chatham County.

The state’s Charter Schools Review Board ordered the school to close Dec. 30, citing its low enrollment. SABA leaders appealed the review board’s decision to the state board. [Read more…]